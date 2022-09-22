Part of Bognor Regis car park to be closed for resurfacing
The lower section of Hothamton car park, in Bognor Regis, will be closed for one week from Monday (September 26) as works take place.
A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the car park, which is close to the town centre, will be resurfaced and relined.
Although there are plans to maintain access to the upper levels of the car park for most of the week, members of the public are warned that the whole car park will need to be closed at some point for work to start on the entrance.
The council has apologised for the inconvenience. Alternative car parks can be found here.
Most Popular
Read more