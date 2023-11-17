Part of Shripney Road, in Bognor Regis, to close for necessary repair work tonight

Part of the A29 is set to close tonight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

The road will be closed for up to 24 hours between the Orchard Way Roundabout and the Oaklands Close roundabout, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has said.

It will be closed in order to facilitate the removal of ramps and pipes, alongside a range of necessary repairs. Despite the closure, Sainsburys and the B&Q retail areas will remain accessible to drivers.

