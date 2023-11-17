BREAKING

Part of Shripney Road, in Bognor Regis, to close for necessary repair work tonight

Part of Shripney Road, on the A29, will close from 8pm tonight (November 17).
By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Part of the A29 is set to close tonight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

The road will be closed for up to 24 hours between the Orchard Way Roundabout and the Oaklands Close roundabout, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has said.

It will be closed in order to facilitate the removal of ramps and pipes, alongside a range of necessary repairs. Despite the closure, Sainsburys and the B&Q retail areas will remain accessible to drivers.

The news comes after Wednesday's announcement that the A29 will be closed between Nyton and the Shripney Road Bypass as a result of the flooding caused by days of heavy rain. A spokesperson said the road has been closed while teams work to ensure the road can cope with any adverse weather forecasts over the days to come.

