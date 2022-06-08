Partridge Green Jubilee fete draws in the crowds: IN PICTURES

Hannah Bullingham, member of Partridge Green fete committee, said: “We were blown away by the turn out to watch the procession, it was really quite emotional to see so many people all back together.

"After the procession up the High Street, the fete took place at KGV playing fields in Partridge Green for the afternoon. Once the fete finished at 4pm, we had a disco for kids, followed by live music. A hog roast and pizza van kept us fed, and the bar almost ran out of lager - it was a superb day and evening - and raised a lot of money for local charities, as well as Jolesfield CofE Primary School.”