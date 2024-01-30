Parts of Chichester and Midhurst to benefit from free 'Book a Bus' service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new area is called the 96 ‘ Flex Zone’ and, unlike a traditional bus service, there’s no fixed timetable or route, instead responding to bookings received on the Ride Pingo App or via the call centre. The area covers several communities to the northwest of Chichester, including Midhurst, Compton, Lavant and South Harting.

‘Book-a-Bus’ services have been introduced all over West Sussex in a bid to serve isolated rural communities outside the scope of more traditional bus services. It’s all part of the County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is funded by central government and looks to make it easier for residents and visitors to travel by bus. To celebrate the most recent expansion, Book-a-Bus users will be able to travel for free throughout the whole month of February.

There are currently plans to expand the service even further this spring, so that it covers areas such as: Westbourne, Stanstead Park, West Ashling, Rogate, Nyewood, Little Torberry, Woodmancote, and Forestside.

The 'Book-a-Bus' service is designed to serve rural communities neglected by traditional bus routes. Picture: West Sussex County Council

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "I am proud to share that ‘Book-a-Bus’ has had over 2,000 passengers carried since its launch. The flexibility this service provides helps keep our residents in rural areas connected with their communities and provide continued access to any essential and leisure services they may need.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t done so yet to give it a try.“Ensuring that we help our residents keep connected is at the heart of our strategic priorities as a council, so continually improving our transport network with better bus services is very important as it helps us maintain a sustainable and prosperous economy for all those in West Sussex.”

Roads Minister Guy Opperman added: “Local people deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. I'm delighted to have worked alongside the local council and Gillian Keegan MP to give West Sussex over £19 million to boost its bus services.

The 96 Flex catchment area. Image: West Sussex County Council.

“This is a fantastic result for passengers north west of Chichester and in Midhurst, who will enjoy this extended on-demand bus service to get around Petworth and Chichester more easily and with greater flexibility.”

Matt Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for Community Transport Sussex (CTS), the company providing the service for the county council, said: “We have seen how the local community values this flexible transport service and are very excited to expand the service to more passengers.“As a charity transport provider, we see first-hand how vital it is for those in rural areas to keep connected with their communities.”