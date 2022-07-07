At both Bognor Regis and Littlehampton beach you’ll find the Arun beach patrol officers stepping out on foot or in their 4x4 buggy.

They start each day by raising the flags but no two days are ever the same for them.

Helping visitors with any questions they may have, first aid needs, finding lost children and ensuring safety regulations are followed are just some of the tasks they undertake each day.

The town mayor meets the beach patrol

Recently the beach officers had busy days at Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 18, and Littlehampton Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.

With hundreds of visitors flocking to the beach for the events, the team was on hand to help make sure everyone stayed safe and had fun.

Speaking about the days, beach patrol officer Jenny said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of the Armed Forces Days across the district and to help with making them fantastic events.

"We are passionate about our work and love to ensure visitors’ trips to the beach are memorable for all the right reasons.

At the beach patrol office

"It made our day to be thanked by so many people for our hard work and contribution to these brilliant events.”

You will find the beach patrol officers at the beach between 10am and 6pm every day.

Please say hi if you see them patrolling or stop by their office if you need any help.

The town crier meets the beach patrol officers