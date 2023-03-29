Sussex animal charities have paid tribute to Paul O’ Grady who had a profound impact on the world of dog rescue, following his ‘unexpected’ death.

It’s not just the entertainment world that is mourning the loss of national treasure Paul O’ Grady today – known fondly for his passion for dogs, the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home ambassador will be greatly missed by animal lovers across the country.

The profound impact he had on the animal rescue world has been honoured with a number of tributes from Sussex charities.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, which has centres near Chichester and Brighton, said: "Paul O'Grady's love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.

Sussex animal charities have paid tribute to Paul O’ Grady who had a profound impact on the world of dog rescue, following his ‘unexpected’ death. Photo: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

"His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA Animal Hero Award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb Winston from us who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.

"The thoughts of all at the RSPCA are with his loved ones and our friends at Battersea at this difficult and sad time."

A spokesperson for Clymping Dog Rescue said: “We are all so sad to learn that Paul O’Grady has died at age 67.

“Everyone at Clymping loved Paul for his work on TV & Theatre but we loved him the most for using his fame for good to help raise the profile of rescue dogs & rehome so many beautiful pooches over the years.

“He will be missed by so many.”

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, which has a centre in Shoreham, added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady.

“Paul was a devoted dog lover, which shone through in his charity work and his television shows.

"He was a huge supporter, in particular, of dogs that were looking for their forever homes.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and dogs at this difficult time.”

The TV and radio star was the face of the successful ITV show Paul O’ Grady: For the Love of Dogs, where his profound passion for dogs was made clear.

He was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact the television show had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide, and even adopted many from Battersea himself.

In a touching tribute, Battersea’s chief executive Peter Laurie said: “We cannot thank him enough for everything he did for our charity and for rescue animals worldwide.