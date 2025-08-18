Paw Patrol character to make appearances at Hastings attraction

The Museum’s assistant curator Laura Green said: “Every Saturday in the summer holidays at the True Crime Museum, we've got a meet and greet with Chase, the police dog from Paw Patrol. So you can come down to the museum and you can meet him.

"We're giving out sweeties. We're going to do photo opportunities with him. So you can come along and have your photo taken.

“It is happening every Saturday, 11am until until 1pm and we've got loads of other stuff going on at the museum throughout the summer holidays as well. We're really child-friendly, we've got an interactive crime lab area, with interactive games for kids.

"So pop down and see us at the True Crime Museum. It's been really busy, with lots of kids and families. We're really enjoying it, it's been lovely to meet everyone.

“You can expect all sorts of things at the True Crime Museum. We've got a cinema arcade where we've got a 20-minute documentary going around which is about people and killers, serial killers talking about their crimes and why they did what they did.

"We've got some brand new exhibits which just come in about a week ago which we've extended our Rose West exhibition as well for the adults so if you came to see it the first time, definitely come back and have a look at that.”

1 . Laura Green, Assistant Curator, with Chase from Paw Patrol. Laura Green, Assistant Curator, with Chase from Paw Patrol. Photo: staff

