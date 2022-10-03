Scampie, a one-year-old Jack Russell crossbreed, faced euthanasia this year when his family could no longer keep him.

After being refused help by the rescue that was originally responsible for him, Scampie was handed in to Paws and Whiskers Sussex.

He is currently living with the organisation’s behaviourist, Lucia Harvey, but requires permanent fostering in an adult-only, pet-free home where he can be given the attention and training he requires.

Scampie.

Lucia said: “Scampie has been pulled around by five kids from a young age and has learned that the way to keep his space and his stuff is to bite.“He is very loving outside the home and playful with other dogs, but cannot have toys or food of any kind if there is another dog in the house.

"It's not his fault and he's not a mean dog, just defensive."

Scampie has begun training in his foster home and wears a muzzle which must always be worn outside of the home.

In his new foster home, he must have access to his own space where he will not be disturbed, ideally behind a baby gate, as he does not tolerate a crate.

Scampie responds especially well to men.

While Scampie is ‘not the kind of dog that will cuddle with you on the sofa’, PAWS said he is a sweet-natured, loving boy who deserves a home of his own with a family who will take the time to understand him.

Director Hannah Carter said: “Scampie is a lovely dog 99 per cent of the time but needs the correct environment.

“We believe his behaviour will improve without other dogs or children in the home, but if not, PAWS will provide full training.”

Permanent fostering is a joint-ownership agreement between the carer and the rescue. Paws and Whiskers Sussex will cover the animal’s insurance and unexpected vet visits, while the foster carer is asked to cover the cost of food, annual health checks, flea and worm treatments, and any toys and bedding.

Scampie is currently in Eastbourne but can be fostered anywhere in Sussex as PAWS operates across the whole of the county.

To apply to become a permanent foster for Scampie, click here.