Paws in the Park dog show at Ardingly: In pictures

The Showground filled with visitors and their canine friends for the action-packed weekend at Paws in the Park.

Paws in the Park offer lots of have-a-go dog games and activities from flyball, agility, cani-cross and gundog scurries.

There was a chance to win some prizes at the dog shows and competitions.

Jacqueline Curtis, company director, said: “It was a fantastic weekend. Saturday was a really popular day with all the glorious sunshine.

“Favourite activities were the K9 Aquazone, where dogs can dive a swim in the water. They all love the Search and Rescue, families hide behind tents, and their dogs have timed trials at sniffing out and finding their families. We also had a new Kidzone with fairground type activities with a puppy theme. A real success and the public seemed to love it.”

