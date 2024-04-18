County council planners have agreed to replace pay-and-display bays in Lewes town centre with residents’ parking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (April 17), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee considered a number of proposals as part of the Lewes Parking Review — an annual process which sees councillors decide on changes to how parking is restricted within the district.

One of the proposals being considered were plans to remove pay-and-display bays in both East Street and Albion Street with permit holder only parking. The restriction will apply between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday.

This proposal saw concerns raised by several objectors, including ward councillor Johnny Denis (Green), who said: “What it appears the committee is being suggested to do is to just allow for and pander to residents over every other need of the town centre. That doesn’t seem fair or right.”

East Street. Lewes.

He added: “I’m not in favour of this. It doesn’t support the businesses that need to thrive in our town centre.”

Cllr Denis’ concerns were shared by some committee members, but they ultimately chose to go with the officers’ recommendation and agreed to implement the change.

This wasn’t the case for similar proposals elsewhere in the town, however, with the committee refusing to remove pay and display bays in Cleve Terrace, Court Road and Railway Lane.

This was because the committee had concerns about the justification for the change being financial rather than on planning grounds, as officers had said the pay and display machines were not viable.

The committee did, however, agree to remove a pay and display/permit holder space from De Montfort Road and replace it with a double yellow line. Officers said this was due to concerns about emergency vehicles being unable to use the road.

Changes were also agreed to parking in Gundreda Road and Ferrers Road, with permit holder only bays to be replaced with free time-limited parking for up to four-hours between Monday and Saturday. Permit holders will still be able to use the parking spaces without restrictions.

Several other changes were agreed elsewhere in the district. This included the removal of a section of double yellow lines in Fort Road, with time-limited free parking.