Peacehaven care home resident begins second volume of his autobiography

A HC-One care home resident has begun starting work on the second volume of his autobiography.

Frank Murrell, who will be 90 next month, is currently staying at HC-One’s Haven care home in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Mr Murrell self-published the first volume of his autobiography, Being Frank, in 2023, and in it he described his childhood growing up during the Second World War in Horsham, in West Sussex.

He also revealed his pain and recovery from a serious motorcycle accident when he was younger, in which he broke both his legs - one of them in four places.

Resident Frank Murrell at Haven Care Home

Now Mr Murrell is beginning work on the second volume, which is as yet untitled and also to be self-published and is due to come out later this year.

The second volume will cover more of his life stories and his travels around the world, including his experience of living in Australia.

Despite having his arm in a brace following an accident, Mr Murrell is determined to carry on with his writing which he loves doing. Talking about his writing, Mr Murrell said of his time at Haven care home: “Writing the book has given me the space and tranquillity to reflect on my life.”

Mel Rosborough, Wellbeing Coordinator at Haven care home, said:

“Frank’s determination is truly remarkable. His story reminds us all of the power of storytelling and the importance of preserving our own narratives. Even with an injured arm, he is determined to write his book, he’s amazing”.