Peacehaven Heights Academy pupils meet Rio Ferdinand during an Inspiring school trip
The day brought together four primary schools; Peacehaven Heights Academy, Westbridge Academy, Turnham Academy, and Angel Oak Academy, where the day was held, who all part of the successful STEP Academy Trust, for a fantastic day of sportsmanship and inspiration.
The successful day was a testament to both the Rio Ferdinand Foundation’s and STEP Academy Trust’s commitment to promoting teamwork, hard work, and positive community values among young pupils.
The day involved friendly competition among students, providing them with a platform to showcase their football skills, and then a Q&A with Rio Ferdinand himself, which was particularly inspirational to pupils, for many of whom Rio is a sporting hero.
The day was organised by childhood friends, Rio Ferdinand and David Dowling, Headteacher at Peacehaven Heights Academy, who grew up on the Friary Estate in Peckham and have their own success stories underpinned by hard work.
Moving forward, STEP Academy Trust and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation are working together on an exciting partnership, set to be announced in the new year.
David Dowling, Headteacher at Peacehaven Heights Academy, said: “Our trip to meet with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, and Rio himself, was a great opportunity for our pupils, who felt very inspired after an excellent day.
“Rio and I are always talking about how we can improve outcomes for children. The Rio Foundation and my experience as a headteacher for STEP Academy Trust, is the perfect partnership in delivering such positive outcomes.”
Dr Timothy Mills, Executive Director of STEP Academy Trust said: “What a stimulating morning for all of our pupils. The Rio Ferdinand Foundation was so generous and well-organised and engaged our girls and boys with such energy. The messages of hard-work, community, respect, and kindness were implicit throughout the morning and having Rio there to exemplify this was the icing on the cake. Thank you so much. An unforgettable event.”