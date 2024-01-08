Peacehaven Heights Academy pupils meet Rio Ferdinand during an Inspiring school trip

Pupils across STEP Academy Trust descended upon Peckham for a school trip to meet England and Manchester United footballing legend, Rio Ferdinand, and play an exciting football tournament, in collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The day brought together four primary schools; Peacehaven Heights Academy, Westbridge Academy, Turnham Academy, and Angel Oak Academy, where the day was held, who all part of the successful STEP Academy Trust, for a fantastic day of sportsmanship and inspiration.

The successful day was a testament to both the Rio Ferdinand Foundation’s and STEP Academy Trust’s commitment to promoting teamwork, hard work, and positive community values among young pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day involved friendly competition among students, providing them with a platform to showcase their football skills, and then a Q&A with Rio Ferdinand himself, which was particularly inspirational to pupils, for many of whom Rio is a sporting hero.

Pupils with Rio Ferdinand

The day was organised by childhood friends, Rio Ferdinand and David Dowling, Headteacher at Peacehaven Heights Academy, who grew up on the Friary Estate in Peckham and have their own success stories underpinned by hard work.

Moving forward, STEP Academy Trust and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation are working together on an exciting partnership, set to be announced in the new year.

David Dowling, Headteacher at Peacehaven Heights Academy, said: “Our trip to meet with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, and Rio himself, was a great opportunity for our pupils, who felt very inspired after an excellent day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rio and I are always talking about how we can improve outcomes for children. The Rio Foundation and my experience as a headteacher for STEP Academy Trust, is the perfect partnership in delivering such positive outcomes.”