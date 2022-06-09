Butterfly Nursery, located at the Greenwich House Meridian Centre, saw its garden plants and containers recently destroyed.

Rachel Stafford, the nursery owner, said: “We had literally just planted our garden and within a day it was damaged and vandalised.

“I then put a bit of an angry post out online about it because we had spent a long time doing it all and we were really disappointed.”

Butterfly Nursery has more than 100 children attending the nursery each week

“Then other people said they were really sad about it and if we were ever taking donations, they would like to put one in.

So, I just felt a GoFundMe page was the best way forward.”

Since starting the GoFundMe page, Rachel has managed to raise £360 for the nursery.

Rachel said they money is going straight back into the nursery garden, which is used to teach the children about caring for and growing their own food.

The Butterfly team have also created a sensory trail for the children to explore, especially those with special needs.

When asked about the amount of money raised so far, Rachel said: “It was really amazing, it made me feel quite overwhelmed.

“The plan is that anything we get over our target, we would spend on benefitting the children and we want to enhance that area as well.

“So we’ve looked at buying some wooden planters just to replace the damaged ones.

“So the children get the benefit and enjoyment from it so we can grow things and they won’t get broken again.”