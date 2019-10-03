Peacehaven Players secures sponsorship for pantomime

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has sponsored the Peacehaven Players with a £500 cheque.

The funds will be used for the musical theatre group’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime this December.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt, said: “Peacehaven Players is a vibrant community group and we are delighted to be able to offer our support thanks to our Chalkers Rise development in the town.”

Mandie Fairhall, chair at Peacehaven Players, said the group offers ‘something for everyone’ and is ‘extremely grateful’ for the sponsorship.

“We are always keen to welcome new members, so if you are interested in musical theatre do get in touch!” Mandie said.

Peacehaven Players was founded in 1998, and has since presented at least two shows every year.

Productions have ranged from popular pantomimes such as Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella, to musical theatre greats such as Oliver and Oklahoma.

To find out more about Barratt Southern Counties visit their website here or call 0333 355 8498.

For further information about Peacehaven Players visit this website.