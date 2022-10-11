Peacehaven woman to walk up Mount Everest for UK's biggest children's charity

Dawn Paul, Chair of Brighton Area NSPCC Volunteers and founder of the annual Angels Walk in Peacehaven, will spend 18 days in Nepal this month climbing Mount Everest to raise money for the NSPCC, ascending 5,357 metres to the mountain's base camp.

She originally planned the trip to celebrate her 60th birthday, but the global pandemic led to a change her plans, forcing Dawn to walk a total distance of 50km around her local park.

Dawn said: “How do you celebrate a milestone birthday like your 60th? In my case, instead of trekking to Everest Base Camp, I ended up circumnavigating a local park 60 times as Covid was in full swing.

Andrew, Dawn’s eldest son, will accompany her on the trip, helping to pitch up tents and camp in potentially sub-zero temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here I am two years later and two years older with a body that’s definitely beginning to feel its age, finally heading to Nepal to trek up to Everest Base Camp."

Of the 18 days spent in South Asia, Dawn will spend 14 at altitude with little modern-day luxuries, trekking for 10 hours at a time.

Andrew, Dawn’s eldest son, will accompany her on the trip, helping to pitch up tents and camp in potentially sub-zero temperatures.

Dawn said: “This trip equally excites and terrifies me. The thought of crossing rope bridge after rope bridge makes me quake in my boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Paul, Chair of Brighton Area NSPCC Volunteers and founder of the annual Angels Walk in Peacehaven, will spend 18 days in Nepal climbing Mount Everest to raise money for the NSPCC

“Sadly, I am not as fit as I could be, but I will give this challenge 100%. Having my eldest son with me is what has kept me focussed, although he has had his own health problems in recent years after a meniscus tear in his left knee."

Ahead of her journey, Dawn has already raised more than £3,000 on her JustGiving page and is hoping to reach her target of £6,000 by the time she completes the challenge.

Dawn said: “All funds raised will go towards supporting Childline, one of the vital services provided by the NSPCC. The service is there to give young people a voice when no one is listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service can only continue thanks to the very generous donations from each and every one of you.”