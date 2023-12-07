BREAKING

Pedestrian hurt in collision with car in Bexhill McDonald's drive-thru

A collision between a car and a pedestrian took place in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Bexhill.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm this was a car vs pedestrian in the drive-thru of McDonald’s at Ravenside Retail & Leisure Park in De La Warr Road. A woman suffered a leg injury.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill, after being called at approximately 7.45am on Tuesday (December 5). One person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

Sussex Police added that enquiries are ongoing.

