Monday saw the the return of traffic bollards in Queens Road, outside the Town Hall, to prevent vehicles from entering the busy pedestrian area.

There have been complaints for some years now about delivery drivers lining up outside fast food outlets in the Wellington Place pedestrian area, blocking walking routes and driving too fast in the pedestrian area.

It often occurs during normal shop opening hours when the pedestrian area is busy. People have reported cars driving at them to move them out out of the way and aggressive behaviour from some of the drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now after three years of campaigning Cllr Judy Rogers announced the return of the bollards. She said: “It has involved lots of campaigning, meetings and hassling. Now we just have the other three sets to sort out.”

The bollards are back in place in Hastings town centre

The actions were praised and supported by many local residents. One resident commented: “It now needs something done at the other end by Poundstretcher to stop them coming in at that end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bollards will only be in place between 10am and 4pm though to allow for loading and unloading at shops. Cllr Rogers explained: “To extend the time, or change it, requires amending a traffic order, which has to go through East Sussex County Council and can take some time. If these bollards are successful we can replace all the town centre bollards and I will start a campaign to extend the traffic order.”

The bollards wont stop bikes or mopeds, but Cllr Rogers pointed out that it is the job of the police to crack down on them if they are breaking traffic lawas.

Former Hastings Mayor Alan Roberts said: “I nearly got run over by a motorbike outside Costa at around 2.30pm the other day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivery drivers in pedestrianised Wellington Place. It can be like this in the day too.

Have you read? In pictures: The most famous bluebell walk in Sussex and its not too far from Hastings