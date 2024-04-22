People asked to give their views on drug use in Horsham

People in Horsham are being asked to give their views on drug use in the district via an online survey.
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:16 BST
People in Horsham are being asked to complete a survey on drug use in the district

Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council have launched the survey saying they are committed to reducing drug demand in the area.

They say that understanding the drivers of drug demand and what makes people vulnerable to drug use is key to them taking appropriate action.

To complete the survey, see: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/embeds/projects/31561/survey-tools/34105 It is available until May 26 2024.

Experts will analyse the completed surveys – which are anonymous – and produce a report with proposed actions.

Horsham Councillor Sam Raby said: “As a council we are committed to working with partner organisations to understand more about the psychological, social and community risk factors that can lead to drug abuse.

"We provide interventions where we can and signpost to support services to help people combat the addiction and the physical and mental health harms associated with substance misuse.”

