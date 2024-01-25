Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (January 29), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application from home discount chain B&M, which seeks retrospective permission to display a number of advertising signs outside its store in the Crumbles Retail Park.

The application has proven unpopular with Sovereign Harbour residents, with the council receiving 63 letters of objection to the retrospective proposals.

However, most objections appear to take issue with illuminated signs being displayed to the rear and side of the building, a feature which does not form part of the current planning application.

In a report to the committee, planning officers note how this element of the scheme was dropped during the course of the application process.

A Eastbourne planning spokesman said: “The original scheme to include illuminated signs to the side and rear elevations were considered to have a detrimental impact on the character of the harbour, particularly at night-time.

“However, the amended scheme is to remove the sign and illumination to the side elevation and to remove the illumination to the rear elevation. This will ensure that there would be no unacceptable light spillage towards the harbour waters.”

The amended plans will only have a single illuminated sign at the front of the building, facing the Crumbles car park. This is considered to be acceptable by planning officers, who have recommended planning permission be granted.