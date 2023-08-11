An application for four permanent mobile homes near Pagham has been refused again by Arun District Council.

The plans were for retrospective permission for four of the five permanent caravan homes on land near Lagnersh House on lower Bognor Road, with one home being previously permitted, to provide affordable housing for renters.

The application was refused earlier this year in April due to objections by West Sussex Fire and Rescue on road access for fire engines, and council ecological officers on lack of clarity around the impact of the development – but the objections were removed before current plans came to committee.

The applicant’s said: “Our static homes are occupied by proud people that just cannot afford the massive deposits for rental properties or the huge mortgage deposits – these are people who work hard every day for their money, but just need the opportunity to live their own life.”

One of the permanent mobile homes behind Lagnersh House (Credit: Arun planning portal)

Planning committee members cited the buildings being put up before they were approved, flood risks, impacts on heritage assets and neighbours, and lack of suitability of the development for the site as reasons for refusal.

They also felt there were no guarantees that the properties would be used for affordable renting, and claims of increased anti-social behaviour because of the development were also raised.

The applicant’s neighbour, who owns neighbouring Lagnersh Barn, claimed the entire property was his private land, along with any access rights, and asked the council to refuse the application due to heritage impacts and anti-social behaviour bringing down the amenity of the area.

Previously he had threatened to bring an injunction against the development if it was granted planning permission, to stop changes to the main access road.

Lagnersh Farmhouse, part of the Lagnersh estate, is a Grade II listed asset with Historic England, with no mention specifically to the status of Lagnersh Barn or House on their directory.

The applicant said ownership of the land is joint and so access is not an issue of land ownership.

They said they were going to appeal the decision in the planning inspectorate, claiming anti-social behaviour was not an issue and as part of the appeal, would seek Sussex Police’s support in confirming the reported behaviour as a one time incident.