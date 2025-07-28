Person hospitalised after jumping from Eastbourne Pier

A person was taken to hospital with ‘suspected spinal injuries’ after jumping from Eastbourne Pier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne RNLI’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was tasked for an immediate launch after reports of someone jumping from Eastbourne Pier on Sunday, July 27 at 8.12pm

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Two minutes after launching, the ILB crew located the casualty being held up by bystanders in the shallow water under the pier with suspected spinal injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ILB crew carried out an initial assessment before being joined by Coastguard Rescue Officers and ambulance crews.

Eastbourne RNLI’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was tasked for an immediate launch after reports of someone jumping from Eastbourne Pier on Sunday, July 27 at 8.12pm Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“Emergency crews worked to stabilise the casualty before being transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

“Pier jumping might look like fun — but it can be deadly.

“The RNLI is urging people to think twice before jumping from piers, groynes, or sea walls. Hidden underwater hazards, sudden changes in water depth, strong tides, and the risk of cold water shock can all turn a split-second thrill into a tragedy.

"Even experienced swimmers can get caught off guard.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coastguard spokesperson added: "Alerted at around 8.15pm, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Birling Gap and Eastbourne and an inshore lifeboat from Eastbourne RNLI were sent to the scene.

"The person was located and recovered to a place of safety before getting transferred to hospital."