On Thursday, August 17, crews aboard the RNLI’s Inshore lifeboat were alerted by members of the public on the beach to a person in difficulty just to the west of the pier, they approached to find someone being pulled out to see by the falling tide and caught in the rough waves near shore also being pushed against the groynes dividing the beaches.

As soon as they were on scene they threw a line to the casualty and used that to pull the casualty to the boat whilst maintaining a safe distance from the groynes.

As soon as the casualty was in reach they pulled them aboard and started casualty care. Seeing an empty area of beach they landed the lifeboat ashore and carried on casualty care until paramedics and coastguard teams could take over.

On Sunday, August 20, crews were then called into action a further two times, once to a vessel nearby that requested help with a fouled anchor line and then as they returned to station a second vessel near the pier issued a Pan Pan call due to engine failure.