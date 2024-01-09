Person taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by train at Polegate station

A person has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a train at Polegate train station yesterday (January 9).

The A259 at Polegate railway crossing had seen delays in both directions due to the incident and the high street was closed as police attended the scene at the railway station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Polegate railway station at around 3.30pm yesterday (January 8 ) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in this story, contact The Samaritans for confidential support on 116 123.

