A pet food brand is calling on politicians to adopt a policy of publicly funded health checks for middle-aged dogs.

Brand Years.com is calling on all major political parties to support the idea of NHS style health checks which would cost about £200 million a year.

The brand said the policy could extend the lifespan of millions of beloved pets and would be a ‘huge vote winner’ with almost three in ten UK adults owning a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, adults are offered free annual health checks on the NHS through their GP once they reach the age of 50 years old.

Image by Couleur from Pixabay

The experts believe dogs deserve the same level of care when they reach middle age, and are asking for similar annual health checks to be carried out by a local vet once the dog reaches the age of seven.

Darren Beale, Years.com co-founder, said: “Unlike humans, dogs aren’t able to tell us when they feel unwell and even the most attentive owners can miss the signs of sickness and disease until it’s reached an advanced stage.

“Dogs make our lives better and have been shown to improve mental and physical wellbeing amongst their owners by countless independent studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe dogs already save the NHS millions every year by giving their owners a reason for regular exercise and making their lives happier and more joyful.

“That’s why we think dogs are worth investing in.”

With the introduction of these health checks, the pet food brand believes millions of dogs’ lives could be extended by intervening early.

Darren added: “Politicians should not underestimate how much us Britons love our dogs. For millions of us they are like children and we would do anything for them.

“That’s why we think this policy has the power to be a real vote winner at the polling booths when the next general election comes round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be no exaggeration to say this could decide the outcome of the election.

"Whichever party leader is brave enough to show they truly care about dogs could find themselves being handed the keys to Number 10.”