Phil Heckels launched Pet Portraits By Hercule to help Turning Tides, a Worthing-based charity supporting the homeless across West Sussex, and StreetVet, which provides free essential veterinary care to help the homeless.

Having raised more than £200,000 so far, he beat tens of thousands of fundraisers to become an awards finalist and it was announced on Monday that he was the overall winner.

Offering to share the prestigious award with other finalists, he said: "Everybody raising money for charity is a winner in my eyes."

Pet portraits artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle aka Phil Heckels

It was fitting that the ceremony took place on World Homeless Day, as Phil has been passionate about the cause, drawing self-proclaimed ‘rubbish’ portraits of people’s pets for donations since 2020.

He is now known internationally, after an incredible journey that started one afternoon with him doodling a picture of his dog and posting it on Facebook. Little did he know the post would go viral and his portraits would soon be in high demand all over the globe.

Phil said: “My imposter syndrome has been sent into overdrive. When I posted that first rubbish picture of my dog on Facebook a little over two years ago, I had no idea I’d end up here. But it’s not my silly pictures that have got the fundraising to where it is today, it’s the generosity of others. I can never articulate what it means when people donate but thank you – thank you is all I have!"

Phil creates his portraits free, all he asks is for a donation to one of the two charities he is supporting.

One of the 'rubbish' pet portraits by Hercule Van Wolfwinkle