A global animal rights organisation has issued a red alert to residents in Sompting after two cats were shot with air rifles.

One cat was found with an air rifle pellet in its leg, while another was found with a pellet in its lung.

The incidents happened within the same week in The Lawns, Sompting and are believed to be linked, police said.

Both cats are recovering.

Jasmine Giles’ cat, Teddy, was one of the pets injured in Sompting.

PETA has responded to the incident with a ‘red alert’, calling all residents in the area to keep their cats indoors.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “In addition to risking being injured – either by accident or by the cruel and deliberate actions of callous people – cats who are allowed to roam outdoors are in danger of ingesting poison, contracting fatal diseases, becoming lost, and facing many other hazards.”

PETA vice president of programmes, Elisa Allen, added: “The horrific injuries these cats have sustained is a reminder that it’s never safe to let our animal companions outdoors unattended, even for ‘just a minute’.

“Cats count on us to protect them, and the best way to do that is by keeping them safe indoors.”

Jasmine Giles’ cat, Teddy, was one of the pets injured in the area. He survived, but Ms Giles said he is still suffering and ‘can hardly walk’.

She added: “Whoever has done this to him needs to be found so someone else doesn’t have to go through the pain we have been through knowing someone has intentionally hurt him.”