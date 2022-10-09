Tobin was serving three life sentences at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of; student Angelika Kluk, 23, in 2006; 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

The teenagers’ bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of Tobin’s former home in Margate, Kent.

The killer was also known to live in Brighton in 1988 – around the time Polegate’s Louise Kay went missing.

It is believed Louise Kay was murdered by Peter Tobin after her sudden disappearance, aged just 18.

This newspaper reported in 2019 that ex-cop, turned detective, Mark Williams-Thomas believed Louise was murdered by Tobin after her sudden disappearance, aged just 18.

Hundreds signed a Change.org petition, which took up Mr Williams-Thomas’ theory in a call to Brighton and Hove City Council and Sussex Police to dig up the garden of a Brighton property – where it was believed Louise might be buried.

However, police said there was no new evidence to warrant the excavation of the Brighton garden. Click here to read more.

Mr Williams-Thomas also suggested that Tobin took the life of Jessie Earl, 22, whose remains were found in thick undergrowth at Beachy Head in 1989 – nine years after she went missing.

How did Peter Tobin die?

Tobin died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after becoming unwell in prison.

Our sister title, the Edinburgh Evening News, reported that police attempted to get Tobin to give them information about the further crimes he is suspected of committing – but to no avail.

Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said after Tobin’s death was announced: “Our thoughts are with the victims of Peter Tobin, their families and friends.

“Recent attempts to encourage him to do the right thing and share any knowledge he may have which could assist the police were unsuccessful.

“While we have no current lines of investigation into Peter Tobin, we welcome any information in relation to his activities.”