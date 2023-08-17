Another petition has been set up in protest over a council policy to charge people £30 to park at Camber Sands’ main car park.

More than 1,200 people have signed the online petition as of today (Thursday, August 17).

At the end of March, Rother District Council (RDC), which runs the car park in Old Lydd Road, announced proposals for visitors to pay the flat fee of £30 to park for the day, discounted to £15 for those arriving after 3pm.

Since the plans were unveiled, two online petitions on Change.org have been set up, the first by Emma Burton, and the latest one launched by Sharon Blagrove.

Camber Sands' central car park. Picture: Contributed

She has written to RDC’s leader Cllr Doug Oliver and chief executive Lorna Ford, urging the council to stop the ‘excessive’ charge ‘with immediate effect’.

Sharon said: “There are many people who are very unhappy with the blanket £30 charge Rother District Council has introduced for the Camber central car park. I visited Camber this week to see what was happening and was particularly sorry to hear how this charge has badly affected many long-standing businesses in Camber.

“There appears to be no advanced warning of the charge and I witnessed cars driving into the car park and driving off again when the occupants became aware of the charge.

“I noticed that the gate to the overflow car park was closed, which suggests to me that the council is losing revenue because of the high charge, which is putting people off parking in the car park.

“All in all, I cannot see how this can be good for Rother District Council, residents, local businesses, or visitors to Camber. It is a loss all round.

“I am hoping for a positive response to my letter from the leader of the council and for this charge to be put back to the hourly rate immediately to help the business owners try and recoup what they have lost with the car parks being empty and no passing footfall.”

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “During the summer months, thousands of people travel to the beach at Camber, causing severe congestion in the village. The flat rate fee for the summer season has been introduced in two of Camber’s more popular car parks, as a trial, to reduce traffic congestion in the centre of the village and cover the increasing costs of managing and maintaining services at Camber Sands.

“While the flat daily rate is being trialled at Central and Old Lydd Road car parks, hourly parking continues to be available at Western car park. Blue Badge holders using allocated disabled bays at Central and Old Lydd Road car park will be able to park for free during the trial this summer.

“The flat rate parking charge will be monitored throughout the season; all feedback will be considered and the use of a flat rate or hourly charge will be reviewed ahead of the 2024 summer season.”