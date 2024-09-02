Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed on a road in Eastbourne.

Beachy Head Road has been the setting for several fatal collisions in the past few years.

Now, local resident Holly Foster-Carter has started a petition calling for speed bumps to be introduced on the road – something she believes could be ‘the difference between life and death’.

At the time of publication, more than 13,000 people have signed it.

Beachy Head Road

Ms Foster-Carter said she started the petition after witnessing the ‘devastating consequences’ of a high-speed accident on the road.

"This terrible event sheds light on the broader safety issue in our area,” she said.

"Beachy Head Road, especially around the S bend, has become a hot spot for accidents due to the excessive speeding and anti-social driving.

"Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. The excessive speed of vehicles, coupled with the challenging nature of the S bend, has led to numerous accidents over the last few months.

“The people of Eastbourne can no longer stand by and watch the continuing risk to lives as vehicles speed along Beachy Head Road. It is, therefore, of the utmost importance that we take preventative measures."

In response to the petition, a spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We have noted residents’ concerns over anti-social driving on Beachy Head Road and will consider the petition when it is received.

“With a finite amount of funding and the considerable costs involved in developing local road safety and transport improvements, we need to target our resources to those schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities.

“We would always encourage drivers to drive safely and responsibly, within the speed limits and to the conditions of the road. Where motorists are driving illegally and dangerously, we would urge residents to report this directly to Sussex Police.”

Residents suggested a speed limit of 40mph, increased police patrols and parking restrictions. Others said it was the responsiblity of motorists to use the road safely.

However, Ms Foster-Carter believes the ‘small change’ of installing speed bumps could ‘potentially save lives’.

To view the petition, visit: www.change.org/p/speed-bumps-on-beachy-head-road-to-prevent-accidents