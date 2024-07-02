Petition created to reopen popular Eastbourne attraction after its closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A petition to reopen a popular family attraction in Eastbourne has been created after the council announced that it would not operate this summer.

The petition, started by Eloise Turner, has urged Eastbourne Borough Council to reopen the Splash Pad in Princes Park after the council announced that it would not operate this summer.

Eloise said: "As a local resident and parent of two pre-schoolers, the struggle to find engaging activities for under 5s in Eastbourne, is real. Our children, among numerous others, have had not many local outlets to expend their energy and experience the joy of a simple, fun day outdoors.

"The splash pad in Princes Park is a lifesaver for families, especially in the scorching summer months. In the past, this beloved public amenity has provided a safe place for children to cool down and have fun right under the Eastbourne sun. For many of us, it remains a cherished part of our local community.

A petition to reopen the Splash Pad in Eastbourne has been created after the council announced that it would not operate this summer. Picture: Jon Rigby

"With the UK recording almost 30 days of temperatures over 25°C annually, the necessity of this splash pad is undeniable.

Eloise has called for the reopening of the splash pad to help ‘improve the quality of life for the citizenry, including families with young children in the town.

She added: “Equally crucial is the fact that as per a 2018 report from the Office for National Statistics, approximately 27.9 per cent of Eastbourne's population are families with children, and from these, a significant proportion consist of pre-schoolers.

"We beseech the Eastbourne Town Council to take these realities into account and reopen the splash pad in Princes Park. Doing so will not only improve the quality of life for our citizenry, particularly the younger ones, but also send out a strong message about the council's commitment to its residents.

A spokesperson for the council said that the splash pad would not operate due to the costs of running it and would only reopen unless external funding was secured.

The spokesperson said: “Regrettably, unless external funding can be secured, we will not operate the splash pad this summer.

“Every summer it costs £25,000 to run and maintain the splash pad.