Petition grows to save 'little oasis' in Horsham

A petition is growing to save a much-loved stream, rocks and trees – described as ‘a little oasis’ – in Horsham town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council has announced it is to remove the water feature and birch trees from the Bishopric area between the Lynd Cross and Olive Branch pubs to make way for more outdoor eating and entertainment space.

But the decision has proved controversial with many local residents saying they want the area to remain as it is. More than 200 have now signed a petition in a bid to keep what many describe as a tranquil beauty spot. See https://horsham.moderngov.co.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-line petition to the district council states: “This area is a little oasis in the concrete jungle that is Horsham.” And it goes on: “It appears to be a very popular spot and its removal would have a detrimental effect on the atmosphere in this part of Horsham.

The 'little oasis' in Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah Page

"It breaks up the noise from the road nearby, it is a haven for birds and provides cool shelter to people in the hot weather.

"There is already ample space for outdoor eating and we need all the green spaces we can get.”

Others have also already expressed concerns on social media. One said: “This part of Bishopric is a shady, quieter area than West Street and Albion Way and offers some attractive relative tranquility. The proposal seems an unnecessary waste of council tax payers’ money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “How terribly sad … I love this part of the town where you can sit and relax by the tranquil running stream.”

The council decided to remove the water feature following the results of a survey it launched to obtain residents’ views on a number of proposed changes in the town centre. West Sussex County Council is now to have the final say over whether cobbles in Horsham’s Carfax should be removed and replaced with tarmac.