Petition launched by Bognor Regis residents calls for 'immediate action' on flooded roads

A petition calling for immediate action on flooded roads in Bognor Regis is gaining traction online.

Launched via Change.org on Monday, the petition has already garnered more than 500 signatures, with many residents citing poorly maintained roads and overdevelopment as reasons for signing.

The petition itself calls for ‘immediate action’ to tackle flooded roads in Pagham, Bognor Regis, Bersted, Shripney and the surrounding areas.

If something isn’t done, the petition reads, ‘the impacts on the community will only continue to worsen. People will continue to struggle to get to work and school and local businesses may suffer permanent financial losses’.

Flooding on Shripney Road over the weekend

The petition comes after Lower Bognor Road was closed due to flood damage in December and temporary traffic lights were installed in Pagham Road for the same reasons.

West Sussex County Council have closed also Shripney Road due to flooding and freezing conditions over the weekend.

A spokesperson said officers are closely monitoring Shripney Road and hope ‘the recent break in the weather will allow us to open the road in the near future’.

“Persistent, torrential rain since the start of November has pushed ground water levels up to and, in some cases, above saturation point. Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage systems can then be overwhelmed in these persistently wet conditions," they added.

"We totally understand residents’ frustrations and we would like to assure them that we will open the roads as soon as it is safe to do so. This is dependent upon the ground water in the areas concerned and, in the case of Lower Bognor Road, the A29 at Shripney, and Pagham Road, this has not been helped by further flooding conditions at the weekend.”

Petition organiser Will Gown feels the council has not done enough to address the situation, and has called for a more proactive approach to floods.

"It just feels like we’re being left to it,” he said. “They’re just waiting for the water to dissipate, which clearly isn’t going to happen any time soon.”