Petition launched for independent scrutiny on Hastings Gateway road delays

The petition has been launched on Change.org under the name: We demand an Independent Scrutiny into the A21 Roadworks that cost Hastings millions. At the time of writing it had gained £2,251 signatures.

The petition is calling for East Sussex County Council to answer questions about why the Queensway traffic light roadworks on the A21 still remain ongoing almost 13 months since they were started.

ESCC petition rules mean that 2,500 signatures are needed from people who live, work, or study in the county in order to trigger a scrutiny committee investigation.

Businesses and residents are backing the call for an open and honest review following repeated promises that works would be completed imminently - and a failure by the council to divulge how much the project has cost to date.

Despite repeated requests to the ESCC for the figures, this information seems to have been unavailable so far, with Council Leader Councillor Keith Glazier forced to say recently in answer to a public question that: “As the project is ongoing, we cannot provide regular updates on the financial costs.”

Traffic delays that have plagued the area since September 2024 are thought to have cost nearby traders an estimated £10 million in lost turnover, and businesses across Hastings have felt the impact. Visitor footfall is reported as being down - sometimes by as much as 30-40% - and potential customers have been telling traders that they opted to go elsewhere because of the hold ups.

The petition calls for a formal scrutiny panel investigation by ESCC, with the hope being that this will identify whether the fault lies with the council or its contractors.

Further questions in the petition ask whether the many millions of pounds of grant funding that were handed to local developer Sea Change have delivered the results that were promised, as well as where the £15m earmarked for completion of the Queensway project has gone.

Comments on the petition website include those from people concerned about the impact of the project as well as some from those directly affected.

Dawn from St Leonard’s said: “My sympathies lie, not only with locals and visitors trying to go about their everyday lives, but most especially with businesses, in the immediate vicinity, and further afield. Goodness only knows the financial impact it must have had on them at what is already a difficult time. People and organisations must be held accountable for this shambles, and proper compensation arranged.”

And Jackie added: “The lack of respect for the people of Hastings and the environment has been epic. The lack of work and disregard for any sort of plan is an epic scandal and the town needs answers and apologies and this whole farce to be finished to a good standard. Someone has to be held accountable for so many mistakes.”

Meanwhile Melissa commented on her own financial loss: “I had to give up a morning client (work) as I was taking me over an hour to Tenderden with a loss of £600 a month...”

Andrew summed up many people’s feeling by simply posting “Let's put an end to this nightmare!”

Meanwhile, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore is making repeated calls in Parliament for the matter to also be investigated by the Transport Minister, ideally without a full-blown costly public inquiry.

1 . Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Photo: staff

2 . The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025. The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025. Photo: staff