Petition signed by 4,500 people calling for Bexhill's Colonnade shops to be saved handed to Rother District Council
Traders at the listed building said they have been ordered by the council to close due to planned refurbishment of the Colonnade.
An online petition was launched in March by Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini, calling for the businesses to be saved.
The petition was handed over to the council on Monday (June 23).
Charlotte said: “Many of our customers came to the Colonnade to sign our petition as they were outraged at the way we have been treated. This has been very moving for us to feel how much people care about the Colonnade and the community we are part of.
“We had a meeting with Rother chief executive Lorna Ford and leader of the council Doug Oliver in April where they mentioned a support package with the potential to be relocated. So far nothing has been offered to us.
“Our petition calls on the council to guarantee our right to return. However the Colonnade may be devolved to another organisation which may not want retail units at the Colonnade. We also know how long devolution can take. The Colonnade is a listed building so devolution negotiations could take years. We want the right to continue trading while these negotiations take place.
“Even if Rother retains the Colonnade we would need to reapply for our own shops and there's no certainty we will be successful in reapplying.
“The petition also asks the council provide fair terms for our reinstatement ensuring small businesses aren't displaced.
“The final petition request is that the council engage with the community and business owners before making irreversible decisions.”
The shops affected are Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Cafe and The Bag Lady.
The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.
Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said: “With 4,500 signatures the council just has to listen to their own constituents who are fighting to support these businesses and keep these really vital businesses going.
“These are entrepreneurs on our seafront who are under threat of losing their businesses and the council has to listen. These businesses are fantastic for our town and they're at the heart of our seafront.
“With our high streets collapsing around us, with shops closing every day, everybody should be pulling out all the stops to help and support these four local entrepreneurial businesses.”
A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “The essential works planned for later this year are required to ensure the future of the historic Colonnade buildings. Once the work is complete, we will openly market the available units and any businesses will be welcome to apply.
“As a local authority we have a responsibility to demonstrate best value, meaning we must conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business.
“We understand the concerns raised by the independent businesses currently operating at the Colonnade and will consider the petition when it is received.
“We have developed a package of support for those businesses impacted and will continue to work with our tenants over the coming months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.