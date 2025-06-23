A petition containing more than 4,500 signatures calling for the shops at the Colonnade in Bexhill to be saved has been handed to Rother District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traders at the listed building said they have been ordered by the council to close due to planned refurbishment of the Colonnade.

An online petition was launched in March by Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini, calling for the businesses to be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition was handed over to the council on Monday (June 23).

Colonnade traders handing in their petition on June 23 2025.

Charlotte said: “Many of our customers came to the Colonnade to sign our petition as they were outraged at the way we have been treated. This has been very moving for us to feel how much people care about the Colonnade and the community we are part of.

“We had a meeting with Rother chief executive Lorna Ford and leader of the council Doug Oliver in April where they mentioned a support package with the potential to be relocated. So far nothing has been offered to us.

“Our petition calls on the council to guarantee our right to return. However the Colonnade may be devolved to another organisation which may not want retail units at the Colonnade. We also know how long devolution can take. The Colonnade is a listed building so devolution negotiations could take years. We want the right to continue trading while these negotiations take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if Rother retains the Colonnade we would need to reapply for our own shops and there's no certainty we will be successful in reapplying.

Colonnade traders handing in their petition on June 23 2025.

“The petition also asks the council provide fair terms for our reinstatement ensuring small businesses aren't displaced.

“The final petition request is that the council engage with the community and business owners before making irreversible decisions.”

The shops affected are Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Cafe and The Bag Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.

Colonnade traders handing in their petition on June 23 2025. Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, is pictured.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said: “With 4,500 signatures the council just has to listen to their own constituents who are fighting to support these businesses and keep these really vital businesses going.

“These are entrepreneurs on our seafront who are under threat of losing their businesses and the council has to listen. These businesses are fantastic for our town and they're at the heart of our seafront.

“With our high streets collapsing around us, with shops closing every day, everybody should be pulling out all the stops to help and support these four local entrepreneurial businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “The essential works planned for later this year are required to ensure the future of the historic Colonnade buildings. Once the work is complete, we will openly market the available units and any businesses will be welcome to apply.

Colonnade traders handing in their petition on June 23 2025. Councillor Ian Hollidge signing the petition.

“As a local authority we have a responsibility to demonstrate best value, meaning we must conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business.

“We understand the concerns raised by the independent businesses currently operating at the Colonnade and will consider the petition when it is received.

“We have developed a package of support for those businesses impacted and will continue to work with our tenants over the coming months.”