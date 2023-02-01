Petition to bring back Air Arena Chichester reaches over 200 signatures

A petition started by a local resident to try and bring back Air Arena Chichester has passed over 200 signatures.

Air Arena Chichester announced its closure on January 23 via its Facebook page.

In the announcement, The Air Arena team explained that the trampoline park had been forced to close due to the business not being able to renew the lease at its former location at Chichester City Gate Leisure Park and it ‘may be goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever.’

In the closing statement, Air Arena Chichester said:

“To all of our valued customers, it is a sad day for us all at Air Arena as we are heartbroken to announce that we need to close shop immediately, due to us not being able to renew our lease at our current location.

"We would like to thank all of our customers, old and new for supporting our small business over the past six years, and continuing to choose us for your children’s birthday parties, your Sunday morning bounce or your mid week toddler morning meet ups.”

Following the announcement, one resident has started a petition to bring back the former trampoline park to the city.

As of writing, the petition currently has 246 signatures, out of the 500 signature goal.

Jodie Gratwick, who created the petition online, said: “Air arena in Chichester sadly closed it doors in January 2023.

"This place was used by special needs children/ groups . Mothers / babies / dads groups . It was small / had more smaller trampolines . Also for children with disabilities it suited them and sensory issues.

“The staff worked so hard and where amazing with the children, forming close bonds with the children.

“Places like this in Chichester for the community are all but disappearing and empty shops are becoming a common scene.

“Children with disabilities have few places they adore and are suitable so for them it’s a massive loss.

"For mums and dads of babies and toddlers, this place was a few they could socialise.

“I raised this petition in the hope a new venue can be found for the staff and the wider community of Chichester but also more venues for kids, parents and kids with disabilities.”