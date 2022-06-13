Petrol prices in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill: Where is the cheapest place to get unleaded and diesel? Why have fuel prices risen?

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, thanks to petrolprices.com you can keep up with the latest prices in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill.

Here are the latest prices available for Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill:

Asda, Asda St Leonards-On-Sea Automat, Battle Road TTN37 AA

Cost of petrol per litre: 176.7p (last updated June 12)

Cost of diesel per litre: 188.7p (last updated June 11)

Applegreen Bexhill, Barnhorn Road TN39 4QR

Cost of petrol per litre: 176.8p (last updated June 12)

Cost of diesel per litre: 181.8p (last updated June 12)

Tesco Extra, Tesco Hastings Extra, Church Wood Drive TN38 9RB

Cost of petrol per litre: 176.9p (last updated June 10)

Cost of diesel per litre: 187.9p (last updated June 10)

Esso, Sedlescombe Road North TN37 7PB

Cost of petrol per litre: 177.9p (last updated June 8)

Cost of diesel per litre: 187.9p (last updated June 11)

Esso, The Ridge TN34 2AA

Cost of petrol per litre: 179.8p (last updated June 9)

Cost of diesel per litre: 189.9p (last updated June 9)

Shell, Ridgeway Service Station, The Ridge TN34 2RD

Cost of petrol per litre: 179.9p (last updated June 8)

Cost of diesel per litre: 187.9p (last updated June 8)

Sainsburys, Sainsburys Sedlescombe Road TN37 7SQ

Cost of petrol per litre: 179.9p (last updated June 10)

Cost of diesel per litre: 187.9p (last updated June 10)

Esso, Hastings Road TN40 2JU

Cost of petrol per litre: 179.9p (last updated June 6)

Cost of diesel per litre: 187.9p (last updated June 8)

Morrisons, Morrisons Hastings, Queens Road TN34 1RL

Cost of petrol per litre: 181.7p (last updated June 11)

Cost of diesel per litre: 184.7p (last updated June 11)

Texaco, Tower Service Station, Old London Road TN35 5LZ

Cost of petrol per litre: 181.9p (last updated June 11)

Cost of diesel per litre: 189.9p (last updated June 11)

BP, Silverhill Service Station, Sedlescombe Road North TN37 7EL

Cost of petrol per litre: 181.9p (last updated June 10)

Cost of diesel per litre: 189.9p (last updated June 9)

BP, Holliers Hill TN40 2DD

Cost of petrol per litre: 181.9p (last updated June 9)

Cost of diesel per litre: 189.9p (last updated June 9)

Esso, Bohemia Road TN37 6RR

Cost of petrol per litre: 182.9p (last updated June 11)

Cost of diesel per litre: 191.9p (last updated June 11)

Jet, Hastings Service Station, Bexhill Road TN38 8BH

Cost of petrol per litre: 183.9p (last updated June 13)

Cost of diesel per litre: 184.9p (last updated June 13)

Jet, Bexhill Service Station, Buckhurst Road TN40 1QF

Cost of petrol per litre: 183.9p (last updated June 9)

Cost of diesel per litre: 185.9p (last updated June 8)

Why have fuel prices risen?

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing sharply since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It fell back slightly in April but is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as world economies open up again. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has also caused uncertainty and instability in global markets.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, responsible for around 10% of global oil output and its invasion of Ukraine has caused fears that its supply to international markets could be affected. Many countries have also announced their intention to ban imports of Russian gas and oil, which has pushed up the price of supplies from other oil-producing nations.