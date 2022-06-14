Petrol prices in Horsham: Where is the cheapest place to get unleaded and diesel in Horsham?

Last week we reported the price unleaded petrol had risen above £2 per litre at Pease Pottage Services.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell spotted the prices on Thursday afternoon, June 9, which were 202.9 for BP regular unleaded and 204.9 for BP regular diesel.

National World reported the cost of a full tank of petrol for an average family car has exceeded £100 for the first time.

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, you can keep up with the latest prices in Horsham

These are latest prices available to us on the website as of June 14:

Tesco Horsham Extra, Broadbridge Heath: Unleaded 182.9p; super unleaded 189.9p; diesel 190.9p

Horsham Express, Redkiln Way: Unleaded 183.9p; super unleaded 198.9p; diesel 199.9p

Five Oaks Service Station, Horsham Road: Unleaded 184.9p; super unleaded 197.9p; diesel 192.9p

Shell Budges Horsham, Guildford Road: Unleaded 185.9p; super unleaded 197.9p; diesel 199.9p

Co-op Horsham, Worthing Road: Unleaded 185.9p; super unleaded n/a; diesel 191.9p

Southwater Service Station, Worthing Road: Unleaded 186.9p; super unleaded 185.9p; diesel 193.9p

Elite Garages Mannings Health, Brighton Road: Unleaded 187.9p; super unleaded n/a; diesel 191.9p

Shell Hop Oast, Hop Oast Field: Unleaded 188.9p; super unleaded 199.9p; diesel 195.9p

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.