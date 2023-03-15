Edit Account-Sign Out
Pets for adoption in East Sussex: 14 rabbits and guinea pigs looking for a loving home

There are rabbits and guinea pigs looking for loving homes in East Sussex.

By India Wentworth
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:10 GMT

Eastbourne Rabbit & Guinea Pig Rescue, otherwise known as ERGPR, takes in rescues from all over the country and is based in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

Over the 21 years ERGPR has been running, it has helped hundreds and hundreds of rabbits and guinea pigs find loving homes.

Important information:

Every rabbit will be neutered, vaccinated and health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone.

Every guinea pig will be health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone. Males will be neutered. We do not spay female guinea pigs due to the increased risk of the operation. If adopting a female we will require proof that any males they will be living with are neutered.

Here are some looking for homes this March. All descriptions and photos from ERGPR.

1. Oskar and Inga, 12 months old

- Photo: -

-

2. Sadie and Eddie, two years old, both females

- Photo: -

"They are a more mature couple and were previously house bunnies. They are full of life and have beautiful personalities. Very inquisitive but some what calm at the same time."

3. Pickles and Luna, four and five years old

"They are a more mature couple and were previously house bunnies. They are full of life and have beautiful personalities. Very inquisitive but some what calm at the same time." Photo: -

"Annika came in with her three babies. Daughter Asa and sons Odin and Loki. Annika and Asa will stay as a pair and then Odin and Loki will will live together. Annika is still very young herself and needs to build up trust with her new owners. She will let you stroke her and within time will be super affectionate. Asa is so cute. Easy to handle and loves a cuddle. The more time you invest in this mother-daughter duo the more you will gain in cuddles and unconditional love."

4. Annika and Asa, 12 months and 4 months

"Annika came in with her three babies. Daughter Asa and sons Odin and Loki. Annika and Asa will stay as a pair and then Odin and Loki will will live together. Annika is still very young herself and needs to build up trust with her new owners. She will let you stroke her and within time will be super affectionate. Asa is so cute. Easy to handle and loves a cuddle. The more time you invest in this mother-daughter duo the more you will gain in cuddles and unconditional love." Photo: -

