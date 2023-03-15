Pets for adoption in East Sussex: 14 rabbits and guinea pigs looking for a loving home

4 . Annika and Asa, 12 months and 4 months

"Annika came in with her three babies. Daughter Asa and sons Odin and Loki. Annika and Asa will stay as a pair and then Odin and Loki will will live together. Annika is still very young herself and needs to build up trust with her new owners. She will let you stroke her and within time will be super affectionate. Asa is so cute. Easy to handle and loves a cuddle. The more time you invest in this mother-daughter duo the more you will gain in cuddles and unconditional love." Photo: -