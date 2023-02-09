Pets for adoption in East Sussex: 15 rabbits and guinea pigs looking for a loving home

There’s rabbits and guinea pigs looking for loving homes in East Sussex.

Eastbourne Rabbit & Guinea Pig Rescue, otherwise known as ERGPR, takes in rescues from all over the country and is based in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

Over the 21 years ERGPR has been running, it has helped hundreds and hundreds of rabbits and guinea pigs find loving homes.

Important information:

Every rabbit will be neutered, vaccinated and health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone.

Every guinea pig will be health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone. Males will be neutered. We do not spay female guinea pigs due to the increased risk of the operation. If adopting a female we will require proof that any males they will be living with are neutered.

Here are some looking for homes this February…

1 . Rabbits: Chrimbo (male) and Cracker (female), 18 months old They came into ERGPR as their previous owner was unable to look after them anymore. They are very friendly and easy to handle. Love their food.

2 . Guinea pigs: Buddy and Elf (male), two years old Buddy and Elf are a male bonded pair.

3 . Rabbit: Christmas (male), 14 months old Christmas is a lovely fluffy Lionhead. Beautiful colouring. Loves a little nose rub.

4 . Rabbits: Hendrik (male) and Alith (female), 12 months old Since being in rescue these two have come on leaps and bounds. They initially arrived in rescue very timid and distrusting of human touch. Now with time and patience they are little cuddle monsters. Lionhead's are known for the intelligence and love of attention.