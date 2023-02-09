Pets for adoption in East Sussex: 15 rabbits and guinea pigs looking for a loving home
There’s rabbits and guinea pigs looking for loving homes in East Sussex.
Eastbourne Rabbit & Guinea Pig Rescue, otherwise known as ERGPR, takes in rescues from all over the country and is based in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.
Over the 21 years ERGPR has been running, it has helped hundreds and hundreds of rabbits and guinea pigs find loving homes.
Important information:
Every rabbit will be neutered, vaccinated and health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone.
Every guinea pig will be health-checked before leaving for adoption and will not be adopted to live alone. Males will be neutered. We do not spay female guinea pigs due to the increased risk of the operation. If adopting a female we will require proof that any males they will be living with are neutered.
Here are some looking for homes this February…
(All photos and descriptions from ERGPR)