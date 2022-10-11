Petworth Christmas Committee ask residents for new name for festive event

Petworth Christmas Committee has asked residents for ideas of what to call the annual Christmas event in the town.

In a statement the Petworth Christmas committee: “This year we are changing things up when it comes to the big annual Christmas ????.“We want to hear from you about renaming this day.

“In the past, it has been called 'Event' but we feel that it has changed over the last few years into something more and need to change the name to reflect this.

"The Christmas committee would like to hear your suggestions and then at our next meeting we will select one.“We have thought of a Fair, Market, Christmas in Petworth, etc etc, but nothing really encapsulated what the day does.“We have something for everyone on this day, from the entertainment to the shopping and all in between.

"It's a great day out and become our biggest event of the year.

“Our meeting is in early November, so let's have your suggestions by then and we will announce it soon after.”

Many responses have come in from the local community about what the new name could be for the name of the event.

Councillor Janet Duncton suggested: “Petworth presents a Christmas Present”

Michelle Bialogrodzka offered many different titles for the new event.

She said: “Petworth: a Christmas Celebration, Petworth Christmas Globe, Petworth’s Festive Extravaganza or The Spirit of Christmas in Petworth.”