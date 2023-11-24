BREAKING

Petworth Christmas cracker to bring festive fun to town centre

The Petworth Christmas Cracker is back and better than ever this year, bringing a fresh wave of festive cheer to the town centre.
By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Saturday, December 2, from 11am until 8pm, the all-day event will feature more than 70 stalls located throughout the town centre, selling crafts, hot food, festive gifts and much more.

Entertainment will kick off at 12.15 and, with the Petworth Players, the High Tide Steel Band, and much more set to play, it’s not to be missed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highlight of the day is sure to be the Christmas light switch-on. Residents and visitors keen to see Petworth transformed into a winter wonderland should get there before 6pm, whrn the switch-on, led by Lord Egremont and several school ambassadors, is set to take place.

Most Popular
Petworth's annual Christmas Cracker is back.Petworth's annual Christmas Cracker is back.
Petworth's annual Christmas Cracker is back.

Although parking will be available throughout the day, and some parking spots will be free it’s certain to fill up fast, so event organisers are asking visitors to walk to the Christmas Cracker where possible.

Related topics:ResidentsPetworth