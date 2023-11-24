The Petworth Christmas Cracker is back and better than ever this year, bringing a fresh wave of festive cheer to the town centre.

Taking place on Saturday, December 2, from 11am until 8pm, the all-day event will feature more than 70 stalls located throughout the town centre, selling crafts, hot food, festive gifts and much more.

Entertainment will kick off at 12.15 and, with the Petworth Players, the High Tide Steel Band, and much more set to play, it’s not to be missed

The highlight of the day is sure to be the Christmas light switch-on. Residents and visitors keen to see Petworth transformed into a winter wonderland should get there before 6pm, whrn the switch-on, led by Lord Egremont and several school ambassadors, is set to take place.

