Petworth Christmas cracker to bring festive fun to town centre
Taking place on Saturday, December 2, from 11am until 8pm, the all-day event will feature more than 70 stalls located throughout the town centre, selling crafts, hot food, festive gifts and much more.
Entertainment will kick off at 12.15 and, with the Petworth Players, the High Tide Steel Band, and much more set to play, it’s not to be missed
The highlight of the day is sure to be the Christmas light switch-on. Residents and visitors keen to see Petworth transformed into a winter wonderland should get there before 6pm, whrn the switch-on, led by Lord Egremont and several school ambassadors, is set to take place.
Although parking will be available throughout the day, and some parking spots will be free it’s certain to fill up fast, so event organisers are asking visitors to walk to the Christmas Cracker where possible.