Petworth Cottage Museum set to reopen

Petworth Cottage Museum is set to reopen after closing for refurbishment.

Petworth Cottage Museum re-opens on 19th July 2022 after refurbishment and safety work. The website www.petworthcottagemuseum.co.uk has been updated and includes some information and pictures of the work done while closed.

In September the museum will be opening during the Petworth Heritage Weekend but pre-booking and timed entry will apply.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trustees, stewards and our new housekeeper look forward to welcoming our visitors back to "something uniquely Petworth".

After a quarter of a century of operation, the museum was in need of some redecoration and refurbishment.

Following the recommendations of a Fire Service inspection, and consequent negotiations with the museum's neighbour, work began late in 2021 and was completed in July 2022.

A Fire Service inspection expressed concern for the ceiling of the museum’s cellar which lies under the ground floor of Ricketts Cottage.

To greatly improve protection this part of the museum’s cellar ceiling has been sealed in with pink plasterboard and layers of thermal and sound insulation have been included.

To help retain the 1910 atmosphere the final layer has a tongued and grooved timber appearance.

Work was also done to the two gas works in the cellar.

One of the gas works in the area was affected by the fire safety work and its supply pipe ran across the joists and ceiling.

This light was therefore moved to join its twin on the opposite wall making it safer for guests and volunteers.

The museum is a Leconfield Estate worker's cottage restored and furnished as it might have been in about 1910, when Mrs. Mary Cummings lived in 346.

Mary worked as a seamstress at nearby Petworth House and at home.

The museum was opened by Lord and Lady Egremont in May 1996 and is run by an independent charitable trust, the Petworth Cottage Trust.

Volunteer staff provide information and guided tours for guests.

The museum will be open from 2pm to 4.30 pm Tuesday’s to Saturday’s until the end of October.