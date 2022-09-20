Petworth Farmers enjoy earliest completion to harvest since 1976

Petworth and District Agricultural association farmers have been enjoying the long, dry, hot summer to complete the harvest in record time and earliest start and completion since the drought of 1976.

The conditions meant the harvest period, which is usually very stressful due to heavy showers hampering progress, was actually quite relaxed and nearly enjoyable,

Apart from the weather had limited the yields, due to lack of rain throughout the spring and summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The association managed to hold its on farm crop competitions, which are hotly contested and always a challenge for the judges as we have such varying soil types and farm types within the associations area.

Petworth and District Agricultural association farmers have been enjoying the long, dry, hot summer to complete the harvest in record time and earliest start and completion since the drought of 1976.

The judges this year were provided by Hurstpierpoint association.

They did a thorough job and commented how great the crops looked considering the dry growing season of 2022.

The first prize winners were as follows: Winter Wheat – D H Tupper,

Winter Barley - N Moss,

Petworth and District Agricultural association farmers have been enjoying the long, dry, hot summer to complete the harvest in record time and earliest start and completion since the drought of 1976.

Spring Oats – D H Tupper,

Winter Oats - R. Green,

Spring Barley – T R Tupper,

Winter oil seed rape – Simon Carter,

Spring oil seed rape – K L Gadd & Son

Winter Beans – R A Dallyn & Sons

Spring Beans – R Green

Linseed – T R Tupper

Organic crop – Chris Duncton

Best farm 500 acres or less - J Lywood

Best farm over 500 acres - T R Tupper

Best Alternative enterprise – T R Tupper

Downland farms farmed by the Tupper families reigned supreme in the contest and Richard Green from Northchapel on his heavy clay hit the top spot a number of Times.

T R Tupper farms won best farm over 500 acres and best alternative enterprise and multiple crop prizes this season.

The farm is home to the Bignor Roman villa, which hosts numerous school visits throughout the season.

Two years ago they added a camps site open during the summer months and last year the sunflower maze looked glorious in the summer sunshine and new for this year a pumpkin picking patch opening Saturday, October 8 from 10am.

The grass growing competitions were won by D H Tupper best cutting Ley, grazing Ley was won by Mr C Stickland and permanent grass ley was won by Mr J Hancock .

Best dairy herd winners, Marshalls Farm Kirdford team, wowed the judges with there attention to detail, passion for organic farming, milk from grass and the motivation of the whole team including training and career development.

Following on from the competition, the annual ploughing match will take place on September 24 at Okehurst Farm in Billingshurst.

The day is aimed at the whole family and will be free entry and car parking with vintage tractors to the latest models all competing to be the champion of the day.

Refreshments will be available all day, including an ice cream van and much more.

The ploughing starts at 9am and plots will be completed by 12.30pm.