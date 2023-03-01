Petworth food bank team to take part in Race Against Hunger to help tackle cost of living crisis

Members of the Petworth food bank team will be taking part in the Race Against Hunger to help tackle the cost of living crisis and support local food banks.

On April 1, some of the Petworth food bank team will be taking part in the Race Against Hunger which will follow a 5k route around Petworth Park where some members will be running and others walking.

The race is organised UK foodbank charity The Trussell Trust who supports a network of food banks across the UK, supported by thousands of volunteers and who also provide support to help tackle the root causes that sweep people into poverty and build people’s resilience.

The food bank team will meet outside the United Reformed Church in the centre of Petworth at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for the food bank team said: “If you’d like to join us, it would be lovely to see you there. We’re asking everyone that takes part to donate £10 online – although how much you choose to donate is entirely up to you. If you can wear a green top, the colour of the Trussell Trust logo then all the better!

“If you can’t come along but would like to donate, that would be greatly appreciated.

“To donate please use the link, https://chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/.../donate-money/ and put ‘Petworth Race Against Hunger’ in the comment box.

Kate Merrifield, Events Engagement Manager at the Trussell Trust, said: “Race Against Hunger is not just a run. It’s an opportunity to call for change and help build a future where no one will need to use a food bank to get by.

“It’s a challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, walk or cycle or do it alone or with family, friends, colleagues, while raising vital funds to support people facing hardship today and help end the need for food banks in the UK.