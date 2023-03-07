Petworth House among historic buildings National Trust urges Government to insulate

The National Trust, which owns Petworth House, has called on the improvement of energy efficiency of Britain’s historic buildings.

The ‘Heritage and Carbon’ report was published by the National Trust, Historic England, the Crown Estate and property companies Peabody and Grosvenor, which are calling on the government to implement a national retrofit strategy for these sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisations said an extra 105,000 workers, including plumbers, electricians and carpenters, were needed to make historic buildings more energy-efficient, more than double the number currently working on the issue.

The National Trust, which owns Petworth House, has called on the improvement of energy efficiency of Britain’s historic buildings.

At the moment, around a quarter of all homes and a third of commercial buildings are considered to be “historic”, as they were built before 1919.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This currently amounts to just under seven million properties in Britain.

“The UK needs a long-term national retrofit strategy, led by the Government, positively bringing together training, funding and standards to sensitively decarbonise our historic buildings,” said Tom Burrows, Grosvenor’s executive director of sustainability and innovation.

“Only then can we truly seize this opportunity to tackle a significant source of greenhouse emissions while protecting our much-loved built heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The call echoes one made by former energy minister Chris Skidmore, who has also proposed a national retrofit strategy, and comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt considers his plans for the Budget on March 15.

Currently, almost a fifth of UK emissions come from buildings, according to the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) and Britain is said to have the leakiest housing stock in Europe, with as many as 19 million homes requiring better insulation.

“The potential to improve energy efficiency and decarbonise our housing stock is significant, Chris Hughes, an Engineers Without Borders ChangeMaker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad