Petworth In Bloom: In Pictures

On July 12, the town was judged by the South and South East Region ‘In Bloom’ to see if the town could retain the Gold award it has held for a third year running.

Laura Smith from the Petworth In Bloom team said: “The judging for our entry in to the regional In Bloom competition on Tuesday went extremely well.

"Our fantastic In Bloom volunteers had worked hard to produce and deliver a wonderful presentation to the judge and also to set out a route around the town, for the judge to view the wonders of Petworth.

"This included recently installed flower beds at Petworth Park Sports Ground, which were dug out and planted thanks to the support of students from Seaford College.

"We are so thankful to the people of Petworth for supporting our In Bloom effort this year and hope they are all ready to make Petworth look it’s beautiful best when the judges of the national competition visit us on July 27.”

