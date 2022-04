Petworth's Farmers Market was in full swing over the weekend. SUS-220425-152703001

Petworth’s Farmers Market was back in town on Saturday, April 23.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalls from across the local area gathered to provide the best of fresh, local goods to market goers.

Local businesses such as Brewery 288 and Edge Tea and Coffee were at the event.