Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.

At the park’s planning meeting, James Whitmore, the High Sheriff of West Sussex presented Petworth Park Camp with the award following his visit to the camp last year.

The High Sheriff’s award recognises the achievement of the park to providing valuable and great services to the local community and for recognising ‘the appreciation of the residents and people of said High Sheriff’s county for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community.’

In a statement Petworth Park Camp said: “All the leaders were over the moon to be recognised in this way and especially for PPC which has become such a cornerstone of what we do.

