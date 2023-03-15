Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Petworth Park Camp honoured with award by High Sheriff of West Sussex

Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.

By Sam Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:27 GMT
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.

At the park’s planning meeting, James Whitmore, the High Sheriff of West Sussex presented Petworth Park Camp with the award following his visit to the camp last year.

The High Sheriff’s award recognises the achievement of the park to providing valuable and great services to the local community and for recognising ‘the appreciation of the residents and people of said High Sheriff’s county for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement Petworth Park Camp said: “All the leaders were over the moon to be recognised in this way and especially for PPC which has become such a cornerstone of what we do.

Most Popular
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.
Scout Guide and activity group Petworth Park Camp has been honoured with an award by the High Sheriff of West Sussex in recognition for the work in the local community.

“James (and his wife Sara) will always be welcome to visit us!”

High Sheriff