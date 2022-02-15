Petworth Peter Pan Panto cast announced

The cast will be performing their production of the famous JM Barrie work at Petworth Primary School in March.

Performances will take on Friday March 18 to Sunday March 20.

On Saturday March 19 the players will be performing the production twice one at 2.30pm and the other at 7.30pm

Members of the Petworth Business Association will be getting a sneak peek on Wednesday, February 16 during their networking meeting at Hampers Green Community Hall.

Adult tickets to the event cost £8, Children and Concessions £5 and a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £20.