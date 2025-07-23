Petworth school bids fond farewell to teaching assistant after 30 years of 'remarkable' service

Midhurst school bids fond farewell to teaching assistant after 30 years of 'remarkable' service

A primary school in Petworth is bidding a fond farewell to Higher Level Teaching Assistant Mrs Gibbs, after 30 years of remarkable service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, students and friends at Northchapel Primary School said Mrs Gibbs was a ‘cornerstone’ of the school community, praising her ‘warmth, generosity, and unwavering support for every child.’

The HLTA played a vital role in helping pupils catch up on learning, teaching swimming and organising the kind of memorable sports days that students will carry with them forever. She was especially well known for dressing up, bringing glitter, colour and infectious joy to all manner of school events. From cheering on a relay race to donning a costume for World Book Day, colleagues say Mrs Gibbs brought enthusiasm and fund to everything she did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stepping back after so many years, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion, creativity and commitment that has touched the lives of generations of parents, students and colleagues.

Midhurst school bids fond farewell to teaching assistant after 30 years of 'remarkable' service

Ms Deborah Coggin, Headteacher at Northchapel Primary School, paid tribute, saying: "Mrs. Gibbs has been an inspiration to us all. Her dedication, warmth, and boundless enthusiasm have made a lasting impact on our school. She has given so much to our children and families over the years, and we are incredibly grateful. She will be deeply missed, but we wish her every happiness in her retirement.”

As she begins her well-earned retirement, the entire Northchapel school community extends heartfelt thanks and best wishes to Mrs. Gibbs. Her presence will be missed, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of working with her